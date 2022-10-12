Disneyland Reveals Start Date for MagicBand+

MagicBand+ will debut at the Disneyland Resort's theme parks on October 26, Disneyland just announced.

Walt Disney World visitors have had the opportunity to use MagicBands for years, but this will be their first use at Disney's theme parks on the west coast. MagicBand+ will work at Disneyland pretty much the way it works in the parks at Disney World - guests will be able to use the wearable devices as their theme park admission media, including for Lightning Lane access, and as a token for Disney PhotoPass photos and videos.

MagicBand+ devices bought at Walt Disney World will work at Disneyland starting October 26, but previous-generation MagicBand devices will not. The new MagicBand+ includes haptic functionality that Disney has programmed to react to nighttime spectaculars, interactive games, and other "magic moments" in the parks.



This infographic from Disneyland illustrates MagicBand+ features

Examples include the new Batuu Bounty Hunter interactive game in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which will debut along with MagicBand+ on October 26. (That game also will require use of the Play Disney Parks app.) In addition, MagicBand+ devices will react to World of Color, Fantasmic!, the returning Believe in Holiday Magic fireworks and the upcoming World of Color – One and Wondrous Journeys shows next year. Also, Disneyland officials tip that MagicBand+ will interact with moments in Avengers Campus and other locations around the parks, including Spider-Man's flight above the WEB building.

Disneyland's Magic Key holders, cast members and Disney Vacation Club members will get an early opportunity to buy (and use) MagicBand+ devices, starting October 19. A special edition Magic Band will be available to Magic Key holders, which will offer a unique light-up design.

While MagicBand+ will be available for use as admission media throughout the parks, the devices will not be required. Guests may continue to use the Disneyland app or their valid ticket cards for admission to the parks and to Lightning Lanes. Also, MagicBand+ will not be activated for use as room keys in the Disneyland Resort hotels at this time.

