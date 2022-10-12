One of Disney World's Top Restaurants Reopens Next Week

A former winner of the Theme Park Insider Award for world's Best Theme Park Restaurant will reopen next week.

Monsieur Paul will return to Walt Disney World's Epcot on Tuesday, October 18, its owners announced today. Run by the family of culinary legend Paul Bocuse, and named in his honor, Monsieur Paul won our Theme Park Insider Award in 2015, while its predecessor, Bistro de Paris, was a three-time winner of the honor.

The restaurant will reopen with a new prix fixe menu. Reservations are not yet available, but with its European fine-dining prices and traditional exclusion from the Disney Dining Plan, Monsieur Paul has stayed off the radar of many Disney visitors, making it a relatively easy reservation to obtain in the past. That Disney recommends two hours for this dining experience also encourages time-crunched visitors to look elsewhere.



Monsieur Paul's signature dish, Soupe aux truffes V.G.E.

But I've loved Monsieur Paul each time I have dined there, and cannot wait for the opportunity to see what the new menu offers. Monsieur Paul has been closed since the parks shut down in March 2020, so next will provide Disney and culinary fans' first opportunity to experience this award-winning restaurant in years.

