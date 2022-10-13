Universal's Chocolate Emporium Opening Next Year in Hollywood

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will open in early 2023 on Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk, Universal said today.

Development of this latest installation of the restaurant brand that first opened at Universal Orlando in 2016 had been delayed by the pandemic. But work has resumed on the site of CityWalk's former Hard Rock Cafe, and Universal also announced today that it is looking to hire about 250 new team members to staff the restaurant. Universal will hold a job fair on Friday, October 21 from 10am to 3:30pm at the CityWalk Talent Office, as well.



Concept art courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

In addition to its original location at Universal Orlando, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen also is open at Universal Beijing Resort, with a quick-service Toothsome Milkshake Foundry inside the Wells Fargo Center arena in parent company Comcast's hometown of Philadelphia.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen serves a broad menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items, with several featuring chocolate as an ingredient. (If you're not already familiar, Chicken Mole is a revelation.) The restaurant also serves decorated milkshakes, and in my experience in Orlando the shakes are actually pretty good (though pricey) instead of simply being photogenic.

Universal Studios Hollywood also is looking toward an early 2023 opening for Super Nintendo World, so expect plenty of news from the park in the weeks ahead. For now, Universal is offering a two-day ticket for the price of one day, which you can get with an additional discount from our travel partner: Universal Studios Hollywood tickets.

