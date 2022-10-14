Harry Potter Fans Mourn Loss of Actor Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter fans are mourning the loss today of actor Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films and multiple Universal Studios theme park attractions.

Coltrane, 72, passed away in his native Scotland after a long illness.

The Universal Parks & Resorts family is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Robbie Coltrane. We raise our wands and salute this incredibly talented actor who brought so much heart and laughter to the beloved Rubeus Hagrid. You will forever be in our hearts. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 14, 2022

For Universal, Coltrane appeared on screen in Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey as well as providing the vocal narration for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Coltrane was not able to attend the 2019 opening of the Hagrid coaster in person, but he was on hand for the media debut of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley in June 2014.



Robbie Coltrane, center, with Domhnall Gleeson and Warwick Davis at the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley in 2014. Photo by Brian Niles

One of the privileges I have enjoyed in bringing you Theme Park Insider is the opportunity to meet some of the people who create the attractions that so many of us love. Having met Robbie during the Diagon Alley press event, I can report that he impressed me as someone just as kind and considerate as the character he played in those eight Harry Potter films.

Actors may pass, but their work endures for so long as we care to pay it attention. With countless Wizarding World fans around the world, I suspect that the work of Robbie Coltrane - along with Alan Rickman, Richard Harris, Richard Griffiths, John Hurt, and Helen McCrory - will be remembered for many lifetimes. Here is Coltrane's final performance as Hagrid, on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

