Universal Makes Big Gains in 2021 Theme Park Attendance Report

The theme park industry's leading estimate of attendance is back with its report for 2021.
Typically, we see the TEA/AECOM Theme Index Report in late spring, so I was beginning to wonder if we would it see it all this year, as the industry continues its recovery from the pandemic that closed parks around the world in 2020. Indeed, for the second year in a row, the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM have chosen not to reorder parks from the 2019 attendance rankings. Nor do the report's authors provide an estimate of cumulative attendance by theme park company, since different operating restrictions in different jurisdictions in 2021 make it next to impossible to draw fair comparisons among companies that operate in different states and nations.
If you are interested in reading the report, it is available on the AECOM website.
In short, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom remained the world's most attended theme park in 2021, as it has been since before and throughout the pandemic. TEA/AECOM reported attendance of 12,691,000 visitors at the Magic Kingdom in 2021, up 82% from 2020's 6,941,000, when the parks were closed for more than three months and operating capacity was limited for many months after that. In 2019, the Magic Kingdom drew 20,963,000 visitors, according to the TEA/AECOM report.
From there, I think it most fair to compare parks from the same state, since they were operating under the same rules in 2021. So in Florida, the TEA/AECOM reported the following attendance numbers for 2021. The number in parentheses is the park's ranking among North American parks in 2019.
The big winner here appears to be Universal Orlando, whose parks passed three of the four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks in estimated 2021 attendance. That appears partially to have come at the expense of SeaWorld Orlando, which fell behind sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay last year.
Among water parks, the TEA/AECOM estimated that Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay had the nation's highest attendance in 2021, with 1,691,000 visitors. Walt Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon had led the rankings in 2019 but was closed for all of 2021, while its sister park Blizzard Beach drew 1,201,000 visitors last year, just beating SeaWorld's Aquatica, which welcomed 1,147,000 visitors, according to the TEA/AECOM report.
In California, Disneyland continues to lead all local parks.
California theme parks reopened in spring of 2021, with varying start dates. But attendance was sharply limited in those first days back, so the bulk of each park's attendance would have come later in the year, when attendance was unrestricted for all. That said, Universal also did well in California, jumping rival DCA, while SeaWorld also fell backward, dropping behind Six Flags in the market.
Elsewhere in the United States, Ohio's Cedar Point led all other parks, with 3,327,000 visitors in 2021, according to the report. Around the world, Shanghai Disneyland led all parks in the TEA's Asia region, with Disneyland Paris atop the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
The TEA/AECOM Theme Index reports attendance for the top 20 theme parks in each region in 2019, so parks that ranked outside the top 20 that year but would have ranked among the top 20 in 2021 attendance are not included.
Here are links to previous theme park industry attendance reports: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002.
* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.Tweet
Also let’s not forget that Disney continues to limit attendance with mandatory advance reservations, which Universal has not been doing. Surely that will affect the 2022 numbers as well.
However, so long as people keep coming to Orlando, that’s good for the industry and the people who work in it, whether they come for Disney or for Universal.
This was predictable as Disney has moved away from the business model of trying to maximize attendance while Universal has not. There are plenty of days at Disney that are not packed but the park is "sold out." Cue all the clickbait articles that will be coming out now...
Not sold out, plenty of reservations available for WDW parks. So what other excuse do you have for the attendance shift to Universal?
The_man writes: "Cue all the clickbait articles that will be coming out now..."
Me: And the nominees for themed entertainment related internet post of the year, are ...
Disney has made it very clear that the 60, 70, 80, 90,000+ days at Magic Kingdom are over. They don't allow anywhere near that now. You never ever see triple digit wait times anymore, the wait times for major rides usually hover around 60 every day. That is by design. Also many days have availability for people paying full price but not for AP or Cast Members. Disney's Parks are making more money now than ever, if their strategy wasn't working then why would they have just raised prices again a few days ago?
I'm no corporate apologist or anything I think anyone here can verify that, I will always call out companies on BS. But you can't sit there looking at record profits quarter after quarter after quarter and say Disney's strategy isn't working. The most profitable retailer in the world per-capita is Costco and they purposely try to keep people out of their stores, they don't give AF about record attendance.
Because the_man wrote, "But you can't sit there looking at record profits quarter after quarter after quarter and say Disney's strategy isn't working" ... I think it is only fair he helps Mr. Schneider up off the floor.
(Chuckle)
Not so fast, TH. Magic Kingdom is Magic Kingdom when it comes to attendance, same with Disneyland. But why are the other Disney parks falling behind the Universal parks? Resos are available. The other Disney parks are not sold out. They can accommodate more guests under their new business model and increase company profits even more, but they aren’t. Can you explain this?
Disney is leaving $$$ on the table and Universal is snatching it up. The tides are turning. The writing is on the wall. And UEU is right around the corner.
Right around the corner = An estimated three years from now.
And Universal has already passed all of Disney’s other non-castle parks and will continue to do so leading up to the opening of UEU. Good news for all the Disney fan boys, you’ll get more of the parks to yourselves.
(Chuckle)
The tides are turning to what exactly? Will Disney stop making record profits when Epic Universe opens?
The "other Disney parks" are still crowded, I was at Epcot the other night and there was barely any space to walk at all (which is extremely common at night in the showcase whereas it wasn't 10-15 years ago), you still can't even get on the new ride unless you play a lottery at 7am or 1pm where you have like a 5 minute window to get a spot, and DHS is still getting an hour wait for almost every ride every day. How many more people do you want in these parks?
Don’t kid yourself. Cutbacks and record prices led to record profits. It certainly isn’t because of attendance or the guest experience.
Jacking up prices leading to record profits is literally exactly what I meant in my first post. Obviously they wouldn't be able to make record profits with less people in the park if the prices weren't going up.
Disney should have made even more “record profits” from their other theme parks, but they didn’t because the parks couldn’t consistently reach capacity (even under their new business model). They were not sold out. Why? Because Universal took a record amount of market share away from Disney.
The tides are turning.
What "cutbacks"? And where is there evidence that consumers who went to Universal parks consciously chose that product over Disney?
From the attendance numbers/shift smart guy!
(Chuckle)
The attendance numbers shifting is based on an estimate. When neither Universal nor Disney provide actual stats, what is it specifically about the TEA/AECOM methodology that makes you conclude their report is accurate to the point where you can proclaim the tides are actually (in reality) turning?
You even acknowledge the_man is correct about Disney making record profits -- criticizing the company because they "should have made even more 'record profits'".
Those are your words.
And, again, what "cutbacks" are so substantial that they generate record profits?
Also, when you post "Universal took a record amount of market share away from Disney" what specifically is the benchmark you are referencing? What is the previous "record amount"? When did that previous record occur? Pre-pandemic? Post-pandemic? Which organization published stats affirming such records -- current and past?
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Nice press for Universal Orlando. Well done!
Keep in mind this calculation relates to stats in a year that ended nine months ago. Robert notes that the report usually drops four-and-a-half months into the year.
Considering that circumstance -- as well as the uncertainty of the economy and the atypical fallout from COVID -- does anyone here believe Universal will hold serve when TEA/AECOM publishes its report for 2022?
And that's absolutely an academic question. If UO beats DAK, EPCOT and DHS next year (even by the minor margins shown in thia year's report) that would be a VERY big deal.