Universal Makes Big Gains in 2021 Theme Park Attendance Report

The theme park industry's leading estimate of attendance is back with its report for 2021.

Typically, we see the TEA/AECOM Theme Index Report in late spring, so I was beginning to wonder if we would it see it all this year, as the industry continues its recovery from the pandemic that closed parks around the world in 2020. Indeed, for the second year in a row, the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM have chosen not to reorder parks from the 2019 attendance rankings. Nor do the report's authors provide an estimate of cumulative attendance by theme park company, since different operating restrictions in different jurisdictions in 2021 make it next to impossible to draw fair comparisons among companies that operate in different states and nations.

If you are interested in reading the report, it is available on the AECOM website.

In short, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom remained the world's most attended theme park in 2021, as it has been since before and throughout the pandemic. TEA/AECOM reported attendance of 12,691,000 visitors at the Magic Kingdom in 2021, up 82% from 2020's 6,941,000, when the parks were closed for more than three months and operating capacity was limited for many months after that. In 2019, the Magic Kingdom drew 20,963,000 visitors, according to the TEA/AECOM report.

From there, I think it most fair to compare parks from the same state, since they were operating under the same rules in 2021. So in Florida, the TEA/AECOM reported the following attendance numbers for 2021. The number in parentheses is the park's ranking among North American parks in 2019.

Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom: 12,691,000 (1)

Universal's Islands of Adventure: 9,077,000 (7)

Universal Studios Florida: 8,987,000 (6)

Disney's Hollywood Studios: 8,589,000 (5)

Epcot: 7,752,000 (4)

Disney's Animal Kingdom: 7,194,000 (3)

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: 3,210,000 (12)

SeaWorld Orlando: 3,051,000 (10)

The big winner here appears to be Universal Orlando, whose parks passed three of the four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks in estimated 2021 attendance. That appears partially to have come at the expense of SeaWorld Orlando, which fell behind sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay last year.

Among water parks, the TEA/AECOM estimated that Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay had the nation's highest attendance in 2021, with 1,691,000 visitors. Walt Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon had led the rankings in 2019 but was closed for all of 2021, while its sister park Blizzard Beach drew 1,201,000 visitors last year, just beating SeaWorld's Aquatica, which welcomed 1,147,000 visitors, according to the TEA/AECOM report.

In California, Disneyland continues to lead all local parks.

Disneyland: 8,573,000 (2)

Universal Studios Hollywood: 5,505,000 (9)

Disney California Adventure: 4,977,000 (8)

Knott's Berry Farm: 3,681,000 (11)

Six Flags Magic Mountain: 3,047,000 (16)

SeaWorld San Diego: 2,800,000 (14)

California theme parks reopened in spring of 2021, with varying start dates. But attendance was sharply limited in those first days back, so the bulk of each park's attendance would have come later in the year, when attendance was unrestricted for all. That said, Universal also did well in California, jumping rival DCA, while SeaWorld also fell backward, dropping behind Six Flags in the market.

Elsewhere in the United States, Ohio's Cedar Point led all other parks, with 3,327,000 visitors in 2021, according to the report. Around the world, Shanghai Disneyland led all parks in the TEA's Asia region, with Disneyland Paris atop the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The TEA/AECOM Theme Index reports attendance for the top 20 theme parks in each region in 2019, so parks that ranked outside the top 20 that year but would have ranked among the top 20 in 2021 attendance are not included.

Here are links to previous theme park industry attendance reports: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002.

* * *

