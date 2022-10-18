Universal Orlando Sets Dates for 2023 Mardi Gras Celebration

Mardi Gras is returning to the Universal Orlando Resort again next spring, and there will be a couple of changes this time.

First, the event is getting a longer name - Universal's Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. Universal's focus at its annual spring event for some time now has extended beyond New Orleans' famous occasion. So this time Universal is reflecting that broader focus officially in the event's name.

Though, to be fair, everyone's just gonna keep calling it "Universal Mardi Gras," right?

Universal also revealed the dates for next year's event: February 4 through April 16, 2023. That's actually a week shorter than this year's event was, but Easter falls a week earlier in 2023, so there ya go.

[Explainer for non-Catholic readers, in case anyone cares to review the context here - Mardi Gras is the last-chance-for-decadence day before the start of Lent (Ash Wednesday), which is the 40-day period, not including Sundays, of repentance that leads up to Good Friday and the start of Easter weekend. But Universal keeps the carnaval party going all the way through Lent and even past Easter itself because... well, it can, I guess.]

Universal will announced details later about headliner musical acts for this year's event, as well as the parade and available food and drinks. Stay tuned.

* * *

Like Theme Park Insider? Support us! Get the weekly email, or buy attraction tickets, or just Venmo Robert.

Replies (1)