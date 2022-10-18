Carowinds, Kings Dominion Go to Year-Round Operation

More North American theme parks are making jump to staying open all 12 months of the year.

Carowinds announced today that it will remain open on weekends after the upcoming holiday season, expanding to year-round operation. Located near Charlotte, straddling the border between North and South Carolina, Carowinds traditionally has started the year earlier than many seasonal amusement parks in the United States. But now fans won't have to wait longer than the next weekend to enjoy the park and its highly ranked coasters.

Update: Cedar Fair sister park Kings Dominion also has announced that it will go year-round after the holidays.

Of course, refurbishments are still a thing - and as fans of Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and other year-round parks have learned - that means seasonal downtimes for rides when your park does not close for the winter. So just because the park is now open 52 weeks of the year does not guarantee that every attraction will operate for all that time.

But the expanded calendar means more days for the park's season passholders to visit, which Cedar Fair is hoping will make its season passes a more attractive deal - especially for residents of Virginia and the Carolinas who might be concerned about increasing prices at those Florida parks that many of them may have been visiting for the weekend in the past.

The move matches area rival Busch Gardens Williamsburg's recent move to year-round operation, evening whatever advantage Busch Gardens might have achieved over the Cedar Fair parks by lengthening its season for its passholders.

