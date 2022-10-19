Last Chance for Disneyland Tickets at the Old Prices

Ever since Disneyland announced its latest ticket price increase earlier this month, Disney's authorized resellers have been able to offer their supply of multi-day Disneyland tickets at the resort's old prices.
However, that offer ends tomorrow, October 20. So this is your last chance to save a good amount of money when buying Disneyland tickets that can be used in 2022, or even in 2023 when Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the new Toontown open, if you are planning ahead.
Some available tickets options include the Disney Genie+ line-skipping service, which also went up in price this month, so there's a lot of savings built into this deal, if you are interested in a Disneyland visit anytime soon.
You can save up to $93 on these tickets, and you can use the promo code SAVE5 to get an additional $5 off your order at checkout.
Again, last chance. Here is the link to see what is available: Disneyland tickets from aRes Travel. (Scroll down for a link to hotel packages and other deals too.)
* * *
