Fantasmic! Returns November 3 at Walt Disney World

One of the Walt Disney World's night-time spectaculars is finally making its post-lockdown return to the parks.

Disney World confirmed today that Fantasmic! will reopen officially on November 3 at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The Disneyland original has won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Show three times, and the Disney World version remained one of the resort's most popular show for years before closing during the pandemic.

The nearly 30-minute show will play nightly in the 6,900-seat Hollywood Hills Amphitheater off Sunset Boulevard in Disney's Hollywood Studios. With standing room for another 3,000 people, the show can play to nearly 10,000 visitors each night.

When it returns, Disney World's Fantasmic! will include a new sequence that will reference moments from “Aladdin,” “Moana,” “Mulan,” “Pocahontas,” and “Frozen 2.”

"Bringing back Fantasmic! here at Disney’s Hollywood Studios means so much to our guests," Creative Producer for Disney Live Entertainment Katrina Mena Rick said. "It was a task to not only preserve the legacy of the show but also introduce new characters for the next generation."

Beginning October 26, dining packages for select restaurants at Disney's Hollywood Studios that include Fantasmic! seating will be available for reservations beginning November 30.

