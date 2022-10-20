Disneyland Pluses for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release

The Disneyland Resort will celebrate the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 11 with extras at Disney California Adventure park.

Starting on that date and for a limited time, visitors to DCA's Avengers Campus will be able to meet the character who takes up the mantle of Black Panther in the new film. (It's nice that Disney is trying to not spoil this the way that it spoiled "Frozen 2" when the Parks PR team announced a certain character meet-and-greet before the movie debuted.)

In addition, park guests will be able to meet M’Baku, who will invite recruits at Avengers Campus to join in the all-new "The Way of the Jabari" experience.

On the Hollywood Backlot, Disney also will open a Flavors of Wakanda marketplace, serving dishes inspired by the Marvel franchise's fictional African setting. The menu will include Peri-Peri chicken and yellow Jollof rice,



Photos courtesy Disney

...as well as Maafe - ground peanut stew with sweet potatoes, tomatoes, black-eyed peas and spices, served with naan.

Hungry Marvel fans also will be able to find Wakandan roasted pork wrap at Shawarma Palace and Shawarma Palace Too.

In addition, the Super Store Featuring Avengers Campus located in Hollywood Land will be displaying props and costumes from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," as well as offering plenty of Black Panther-themed merchandise for sale.

* * *

