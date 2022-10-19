How to Use MagicBand+ at the Disneyland Resort

MagicBand+ arrived today at the Disneyland Resort for the park's Magic Key annual passholders, Disney Vacation Club members, and resort cast members. The wearable devices officially debut on October 26 for everyone else, but Disneyland invited me and a small group of other reporters to try MagicBand+ at the resort on Monday night.

The wristbands are available in a wide variety of graphic designs - including five that are exclusive to the Disneyland Resort - and sell for $35 to $45, plus tax.



Disneyland-exclusive MagicBand+ designs

Once linked to their Disneyland account via Disneyland's official mobile app, visitors may use their MagicBand+ wristbands as their park admission media, their entry pass to Lightning Lanes, and their ID for Disney PhotoPass photographers.



Another Disneyland-exclusive MagicBand+ design

MagicBand+ devices purchased for use at the Walt Disney World Resort will work at Disneyland, but you must associate the band with your Disney account on the Disneyland app. (When I added my new MagicBand+ to my account on the Disneyland app, the band did not show up automatically on the Walt Disney World My Disney Experience app, even though they both use the same Disney account.) Do note that at Disneyland, unlike at Walt Disney World, MagicBand+ is not yet accepted for in-park purchases, nor does it yet serve as a room key for on-site resort hotels.

But on both coasts, MagicBand+ features light displays and haptic feedback that responds to nighttime spectaculars and other attractions throughout the parks. We were invited to watch the late performance of World of Color at Disney California Adventure, where we and 100 Disneyland Resort cast members discovered how MagicBand+ will react to the show.

The devices light up at several moments throughout the production and even vibrate at times, most notably during the Pirates of the Caribbean sequence. (You can feel the explosions!) If you or someone you care for does not want to feel the haptic responses from a MagicBand+ wristband, you can configure the devices via the Disneyland app to opt out of haptics. (That's going to be an important preemptive step for caregivers of people on the spectrum using MagicBand+.)

We've seen this type of interactivity at Disney before with the old "Glow With the Show" ears and other related devices that lit up for various nighttime productions. MagicBand+ solves the "Prisoner's Dilemma" problem inherent with the Glow With the Show ears, since you can see and feel the responses on your own wristband, unlike the ears perched atop your head. And it really doesn't matter whether others have the wristbands or not, since you can't see theirs easily anyway.

But that keeps MagicBand+ from providing the visual wonder that Glow With the Show promised - a massive crowd of synchronized lights - but almost never delivered, unless Disney papered the house with thousands of free ears. Maybe if Disneyland fans start waving their arms in the air at the shows' MagicBand+ light-up moments, we could get there. Anyone up for that challenge?



Disneyland Resort cast members show off their new MagicBands.

MagicBand+ also responds to Fantasmic! at Disneyland and will respond to the new Disney 100th anniversary spectaculars, Wondrous Journeys and World of Color - One. Disneyland visitors also may use MagicBand+ to play the Batuu Bounty Hunters game in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which we sampled on Monday night and I will detail in an additional post.

Unlike the original MagicBands (which will not work at the Disneyland Resort), MagicBand+ can be recharged, and will need to be if you plan on using them for more than one day. Just clip the band into the provided USB-plug charger and juice it up.

How to Pair Your MagicBand+

To pair your MagicBand+ with your Disney account, first make sure that your MagicBand is charged and turned on (click the button on the back of the watch, near the lower right). Then open the Disneyland app and click the menu in the lower right corner of the app. Select the "MagicBand+" option, then click the "Open Scanner" link and tap your MagicBand+ to on the upper back of your phone so that your phone will recognize it.

From there, follow the next prompt to pair your MagicBand+ with your mobile device's Bluetooth. (So this is your reminder that you must have Bluetooth enabled on your phone for all this to work.) This requires holding that power button down for three seconds, until the pairing is complete and the MagicBand+ light turns blue. If you follow the steps, the app will prompt you when to do this.

I found this process quite finicky and each step took me multiple attempts to complete. But I got it all done within a few minutes. Just bring your patience.

Once complete, your MagicBand+ will be listed under the "MagicBand+" section on the Disneyland app. When you click your band's model name in that section, you will be able to assign an admission ticket to the MagicBand+, change its light-up theme to one of several color options, and manage its settings. You also can unlink the band, if you would like.

Settings options include turning off vibrations (mentioned above), reducing its brightness, increasing the band's sensitivity to gesture recognition, and opting out of connected park experiences. The management page also will show you the current charge level of your MagicBand+ and whether its software is up to date.

If you are preparing a MagicBand+ for a child, or someone with really small wrists, you can tear away about half of the length of the wrist strap on the bottom side of the center icon to shorten the strap. This can't be undone, so don't do this unless you are certain you need it.

And please keep the charger in a safe place, because if you lose it, your fancy new MagicBand+ is done once its juice runs dry.

