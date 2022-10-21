Has Universal Solved the 'Cell Phones on Rides' Problem?

For nearly two decades now, theme parks have been fighting to keep visitors from losing their mobile phones on thrill rides. No one wants to see a cell phone go flying on a roller coaster - most of all the people in the phone's path, who now are in danger of injury from getting hit.

That's why most parks ban visitors from carrying phones and other loose objects while on high-speed or intense rides, such as roller coasters. Some parks make you keep your items in a pocket, others provide storage bins at the station, while some make you empty your pockets and stash everything in a locker before allowing you into the queue.

Still, people manage to find ways to bring phones on rides... and those phones sometimes go flying.

A new patent application from the Universal theme parks suggests a change in approach. Rather than trying to keep phones off rides altogether, why not provide a safe system on ride vehicles to accommodate those phones?

In an application titles, "System and Methods to Hold and Charge a Personal Electronic Device on a Ride Vehicle," Universal proposes a way to do that. And yes, as the patent application's title suggests, Universal's system will charge your phone while you ride, too.

Riders would place their phone into a locked case, mounted on the ride vehicle - one that would include a connection to charge the phone during the ride. Riders could access the phone's camera to record on-ride video or photos, but the phone would be held safe by the locking case while the ride was in motion.



The locking phone case, from Universal's patent application

With the phone connected to the ride vehicle, you also could use your phone's screen to select an audio track to play during the ride or to control a feature of the ride vehicle or the environment around the ride vehicle.



How the proposed system might work



The system in action

In summary - you, your friends, and your family would get the same type of system that working reporters like me enjoy on media days, when the parks install a safe, secure, on-board camera system to record us on a ride's opening day.

Beyond that, this system could enable a next-generation Rip, Ride, Rockit-style experience, or even extend to allow a marriage of multi-player mobile-based gaming to a practical ride environment, through the use of riders' phones to control what is happening on the ride itself.

Universal and Disney file a lot of patent applications as they work to extend the range of what is technically possible on theme park attractions. But this one has me more intrigued, and excited, than many of the applications I have seen. I can't wait to see what Universal does with this. (Could that dragon on the one illustration above provide a hint?)

* * *

