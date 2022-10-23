Theme Park Uses Drones to Announce... a Bigger Drone Show

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana had promised a 2023 announcement during its Halloween in the Sky drone show at the park last night. So what did it turn out to be?

It's more drones. The park revealed that its Holidays in the Sky drone show would return in 2023, adding another 100 drones. That brings the show up to 400 drones in the sky above the park, allowing for new and more intricate animations.



The announcement. Photo courtesy Holiday World

Holidays in the Sky will run each night from June 17 through July 30, 2023. The Halloween in the Sky show, with the 2023 announcement, will repeat this Saturday, October 29.

For more about the park, including Theme Park Insider readers' ride rankings, please see our Guide to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

