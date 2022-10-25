Blizzard Beach Set for Walt Disney World Return

Walt Disney World is preparing for another water park swap. On November 13, Typhoon Lagoon will close again, as Blizzard Beach returns.

Ever since the Walt Disney World parks returned following their pandemic lockdowns, the resort has operated just one of its two water parks at a time. Starting next month, it is Blizzard Beach's turn again. There are no operating hours for Typhoon Lagoon listed by Disney World after November 12.

Disney has added some "Frozen" touches to Blizzard Beach in the Tike's Peak children's area, with Anna and Elsa's igloo and statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals. The park also is adding limited-time holiday offerings through the end of the year, including special decorations, food, and drink, as well as visits with a tropically-attired Santa Claus.



Blizzard Beach has perhaps the most fanciful backstory of any major water park, being themed to "Florida's first ski-resort" that melted after normal Florida weather returned following the freak snowstorm that inspired the ski resort's creation. In short, it's the biggest theme park attraction themed to "...and then something went terribly right again."

Blizzard Beach was the second-most visited water park in the United States last year, following Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay, according to the recently-released 2021 Theme Index attendance report from TEA/AECOM. Before the pandemic, Typhoon Lagoon was the nation's most-visited park, with Blizzard Beach in the number-two spot, according to TEA/AECOM.

