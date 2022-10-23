Confirmed: No 'Play' Pavilion at Walt Disney World

Inside sources that I trust have confirmed to me that the Play Pavilion concept is now officially shelved for Walt Disney World's Epcot.
The Play Pavilion had been planned to take over the former Wonders of Life pavilion in Epcot's old Future World. Disney never did provide specifics on what exactly guests would find in the Play pavilion, after announcing it in February 2019. [See Disney details a new look and a new pavilion for Epcot.]
"Built on the power of play, [the Play pavilion] introduces an immersive and interactive 'city' where you can explore, create and interact with some of your favorite Disney characters," Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio executive Zach Riddley said at the time. "This innovative, new pavilion is beyond anything we’ve ever created and is completely unique to Epcot."
The trouble with trying something "beyond anything we’ve ever created" is that those Blue Sky ideas don't always end up hitting the budget allocated for them. And thus sealed the fate of the Play pavilion.
Contrary to some reports and rumors, Disney did do quite a bit of work on the Play pavilion before stepping away from the concept. The basic structure of the building has been repaired and reinforced. The roof no longer leaks, and the structure is in good condition to provide a home to whatever new concept Disney might choose to place there.
While the Play pavilion concept art gave heavy "Ralph Breaks the Internet" vibes, there was no IP officially attached to brand the project, which I suspect made its ballooning budget a harder sell for continued support. And before anyone climbs on the "Blame Chapek" bandwagon, may I remind everyone that Disney executives are looking for heavy IP branding in the parks because all the financial and survey data the company collects from its guests is telling them that IP branding is exactly what the public wants?
So if we ultimately get to see the interactive technology that Imagineers were working on for the Play pavilion, it likely will come in the form of new Marvel or Star Wars or Pixar or Disney Animation-branded attractions, rather than something with the generic and - frankly - hard-to-sell branding of "Play pavilion."
How about a Wakanda Pavilion. And the Living Seas can be Atlantis. And the rest of Future World can be the Stark Expo. Go all in Marvel, why not, EPCOT is gone. Norway can feature Thor, China with Shang-Chi, American Adventure with Cap, change Morocco to Egypt with Moon Knight, so on and so forth - Disney’s Marvel Universe.
*Mark Woodbury and his lawyers enter the chat*
This is a bummer. Expected news, but a bummer nonetheless. Here’s to hoping that the pavilion is still on the table for something new, just not the “Play Pavillion” we were promised.
No worries ! The Disney fanboys will be by shortly to tell us how this is all part of the master plan, that the replacement will be the biggest gate crasher ever, and that we should all be standing and applauding. Now have yourselves a magical evening…
I'm not sad to see this particular attraction shelved, personally, but I'll be interested to see what (if anything) comes in its stead in the future. EPCOT just opened a large roller coaster and is slowly putting the finishing touches on a walkthrough attraction amid other infrastructure projects around the park. That's not to say there isn't a need for another project down the road but ... it's probably down the road given everything else going on around the resort, right? I can see that as a reason to shelve this project as much as the ballooning cost.
But, I confess to having less insight on the cadence of Orlando-area projects than others around here. That just seems to make some sense.
Look, if you want to give the people what they want, just call it LOOK AT YOUR PHONE IN AIR CONDITIONING. It'll be filled all day, teenagers will say it's their favorite place in the park.
thecolonel wins the Internet.
I personally do not like Ralph Breaks the Internet at all, and it's one of my least favorite Disney animated movies. The emoji/smartphone/internet theme of this attraction (and movie) always felt SUPER tacky to me, which, compounding with the slight IP tie-in of Wreck-It-Ralph 2, makes me glad to see this go. I like the concept of an interactive play space, but in a post-COVID world, I can see Disney wanting to veer away from touch screens in their parks. However, I don't think the lack of IP was the drive to cancel this. While yes, the pavilion had no outright theme, the attractions inside would have all been based on IP. Edna Mode, Duck Tales, Wreck-It-Ralph. I just think Disney missed the opportunity to complete this because of the pandemic (along with other canned EPCOT attractions), and decided to wait until the next cycle ten years down the line when it's EPCOT's turn to get new attractions again. Then they can pull out another plan for this (now reinforced) building as an easy fix instead of using any of the many expansion plots within world showcase.
I do think they were serious, the big "WDW 50th" book had a segment on it. But then, for 40th anniversary of EPCOT, saw the original CBS Opening Celebration special with Danny Kaye talking to Alex Haley on the Africa pavilion, complete with model and "see you there next year." It happens, scores of announced and planned attractions that just fall through, can't blame it on Chapek, just seems never worked as hoped.