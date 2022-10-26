Six Flags Park Drops 'Open Every Day' Policy

Southern California's Six Flags Magic Mountain will no longer be open every day of the year, starting November 1.
Six Flags' most-visited theme park had been posting operating hours for 365 days a year, though occasional closures for rain meant that the park never actually did open its gates every single day in a calendar year. But it was scheduled to open, weather permitting, meaning that if roller coaster fans wanted to come out on a day when riding a roller coaster did not mean getting one's face impaled by Mother Nature, they could.
Starting November 1, however, Six Flags Magic Mountain will close Tuesdays through Thursdays for most weeks through the end of the year. The park will be open every day during Thanksgiving week and the final two weeks of the year. Six Flags Magic Mountain has not posted operating hours after January 1, 2023.
"These changes will allow the park to deliver a more exceptional guest experience," a Six Flags Magic Mountain spokesperson said in response to our inquiry about the change in operating hours. You can find Six Flags Magic Mountain's operating hours on its website.
For more information about the park, including Theme Park Insider readers' rankings of its coasters, please visit our Six Flags Magic Mountain page.
* * *
Correction: These changes allow SFMM to stop hemorrhaging money on winter weekdays when there are more employees in the park than there are guests.
I’m sure there are a few Six Flags parks that can actually deliver a better experience when they are closed….but I don’t think Magic Mountain is one of those parks.
Speaking as an international tourist, Magic Mountain is really out of the way if you're not driving, also there's limited tour operator options too. And even local friends in the OC consider it a hike to get there. So operating 365 didn't make a lot of sense. Whereas Knotts, for example, is always near somewhere I'm staying so it's easy to go any day.
I'm honestly surprised that 365 day operation at SFMM lasted as long as it did. In previous years with an active membership base, they were still managing to pull in a couple thousand guests on off-season weekdays, but this year there have been quite a few where the guest count was in the triple digits. Add in staffing shortages that have resulted in sections of the park remaining closed on weekdays, and the change definitely makes sense. The whole point of 365 day operation was to make the park more tourist friendly, but I suspect they aren't really pulling in tourists like they thought they might (especially since it's a 45+ minute drive from any of the LA area tourist spots). By comparison, Knott's is less than a 30 minute bus ride from Disneyland, so it's really easy for those visiting the Anaheim area to add on a day there.
That's the key dichotomy — Six Flags can do solid numbers as a locals' park ... but those locals are primarily coming on the weekends ... and unless something changes in a big way, they're primarily going to be on the young side. Tourists coming to LA are more likely to tack on Universal Studios than Six Flags, and who can blame them? Magic Mountain is a summer and weekends park; there's nothing wrong with that.
Gonna be sad that I can't go on a random Tuesday and the park is completely empty.
Still would have to wait 60 minutes for X2 tho because SF, as a company, is the definition of one train ops
And yet Knott's Berry Farm, which is also under corporate ownership and similarly sits just 30-45 minutes from downtown LA, manages to open 364 days a year. Brutal.