Six Flags Park Drops 'Open Every Day' Policy

Southern California's Six Flags Magic Mountain will no longer be open every day of the year, starting November 1.

Six Flags' most-visited theme park had been posting operating hours for 365 days a year, though occasional closures for rain meant that the park never actually did open its gates every single day in a calendar year. But it was scheduled to open, weather permitting, meaning that if roller coaster fans wanted to come out on a day when riding a roller coaster did not mean getting one's face impaled by Mother Nature, they could.

Starting November 1, however, Six Flags Magic Mountain will close Tuesdays through Thursdays for most weeks through the end of the year. The park will be open every day during Thanksgiving week and the final two weeks of the year. Six Flags Magic Mountain has not posted operating hours after January 1, 2023.

"These changes will allow the park to deliver a more exceptional guest experience," a Six Flags Magic Mountain spokesperson said in response to our inquiry about the change in operating hours. You can find Six Flags Magic Mountain's operating hours on its website.

