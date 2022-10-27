Universal Studios Beijing Closes Again

Universal Beijing Resort has closed once again, due to the continued presence of Covid in China.

Government officials ordered the closure of Universal Studios Beijing yesterday as part of its latest round of lockdowns and restrictions to fight the continued spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"We will continue to assess the impact on operations and try our best to resume operations as soon as possible," Universal said in a statement posted on its website. The resort will refund tickets or allow guests to rebook for dates after the park reopens. Follow the link for details.

Universal Studios Beijing last month celebrated its one-year anniversary, but this is the second time in 2022 that the park has closed due to Covid restrictions. The resort was closed from May 1 through June 15. This closure also affects the entire resort, including Universal Studios Beijing, Universal CityWalk Beijing, Universal Studios Grand Hotel, and NUO Resort Hotel.

Meanwhile, Japan has reopened to tourists, allowing more international visitors to see Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. And Universal's parent company Comcast this morning reported record earnings in the previous three months for its theme parks. Universal Parks & Resorts owns 30 percent of Universal Beijing, with the rest owned by a state-owned investment company.

