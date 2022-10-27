Tokyo DisneySea Shares Names, New Opening Date for Expansion

Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed more details about its huge new Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea. But the resort's parent company also announced that fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the new area and its attractions.

Fantasy Springs will be the eighth port, or themed area, at Tokyo DisneySea. (It's DisneySea, not Disneyland, so the park has ports instead of lands.) Tokyo Disney Resort owner Oriental Land Co. previously announced that Fantasy Springs would include a new in-park hotel as well as sections themed to Frozen, Rapunzel, and Peter Pan. Now we have the official names for each of those elements.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the port's hotel will be called the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel. It will include 475 guest rooms and two restaurants.



Concept art courtesy Oriental Land Co.

And the three themed sections of Fantasy Springs will be called Frozen Kingdom,

Rapunzel's Forest,

and Peter Pan's Never Land.

Each section will include a restaurant and an attraction, with Never Land offering two attractions. However, there will be just one merchandise location in Fantasy Springs, giving this area a strong 4-to-1 attraction-to-shop ratio. (Is that the biggest in a Disney theme park land? I'll leave that math to readers, in the comments.)

Oriental Land Co. also pushed back Fantasy Springs' opening from its 2023 fiscal year into the beginning of its 2024 fiscal year, which would be the spring of calendar year 2024.

"This is due to the extension of the project’s construction period, which was impacted by delay in productions overseas, as well as restrictions placed on logistics and border measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19," Oriental Land Co. said in a press statement.

The project's cost also have increased from an estimated ¥250 billion to ¥320 billion.

Finally, the resort also released a new construction video for Fantasy Springs, in which you can see what each of these elements looks like at the moment.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (3)