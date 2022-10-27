Tokyo DisneySea Shares Names, New Opening Date for Expansion

Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed more details about its huge new Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea. But the resort's parent company also announced that fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the new area and its attractions.
Fantasy Springs will be the eighth port, or themed area, at Tokyo DisneySea. (It's DisneySea, not Disneyland, so the park has ports instead of lands.) Tokyo Disney Resort owner Oriental Land Co. previously announced that Fantasy Springs would include a new in-park hotel as well as sections themed to Frozen, Rapunzel, and Peter Pan. Now we have the official names for each of those elements.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the port's hotel will be called the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel. It will include 475 guest rooms and two restaurants.
And the three themed sections of Fantasy Springs will be called Frozen Kingdom,
Rapunzel's Forest,
and Peter Pan's Never Land.
Each section will include a restaurant and an attraction, with Never Land offering two attractions. However, there will be just one merchandise location in Fantasy Springs, giving this area a strong 4-to-1 attraction-to-shop ratio. (Is that the biggest in a Disney theme park land? I'll leave that math to readers, in the comments.)
Oriental Land Co. also pushed back Fantasy Springs' opening from its 2023 fiscal year into the beginning of its 2024 fiscal year, which would be the spring of calendar year 2024.
"This is due to the extension of the project’s construction period, which was impacted by delay in productions overseas, as well as restrictions placed on logistics and border measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19," Oriental Land Co. said in a press statement.
The project's cost also have increased from an estimated ¥250 billion to ¥320 billion.
Finally, the resort also released a new construction video for Fantasy Springs, in which you can see what each of these elements looks like at the moment.
The more weird one to me is "Rapunzel's Forest" since the concept art shows that it's more so a village and not really much of a forest. In Tangled, her home is referred to as Corona. It shouldn't take a genius to guess why they aren't going with that.
Can someone refresh my memory? What type of attractions are going to be in each land? Also, Frozen is coming there too right?
I think the attraction to retail ratio is a bit misleading since Disney has started to shift from traditional attraction exit retail locations to more cart-based retail locations (RotR and Ratatouille are recent examples). Having a singular large retail location for this expansion makes far more sense than multiple smaller locations at each attraction, primarily from a staffing perspective. I do like this newer convention far better than the "exit through the gift shop" that was inescapable for decades. However, I have found that attraction-specific merchandise can be more difficult to find when there's not a specific exit retail location, particularly for rides that are more than a year or two old (other theme parks have similar issues).
"Frozen Kingdom" seems like it may have literally gotten lost in translation. Arendelle, or some other reference to the actual location of the Frozen films would have made far more sense than just calling it by this generic name. The other mini-land names work fine.