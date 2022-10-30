What Was the Best Halloween Moment in 2022?

It's Halloween eve (that's redundant, I know), and while some casual Halloween fans might just now be getting into the mood, spooky season has been going strong for a couple of months now for many, more devoted Halloween fans.

So as we get ready to wrap Halloween 2022, what was the highlight of the season for you? Here are the reviews for the Halloween events we covered in person here at Theme Park Insider in 2022:

My two favorite houses this year were Dead Man's Pier Winter's Wake at Universal Studios Florida's Halloween Horror Nights,

and The Grimoire at Knott's Scary Farm.

Both employed outstanding production design to tell compelling original stories that made me - and countless other Halloween fans - want to circle back around and go through them again and again.

But what were your favorite individual Halloween attractions and events this year? I would love to hear about them in the comments. (And they don't have to be from U.S. theme parks.)

I also want to remind you that Best Halloween Event will return as a category in the upcoming Theme Park Insider Awards, which will be celebrating their 21st anniversary this year. Our annual year-end surveys will determine the finalists is the awards, so please sign up for our weekly email - if you have not already - since the weekly email is where we will be conducting the surveys. I want to make sure that our awards accurately represent the favorites among the Theme Park Insider community, so I hope that all readers will participate.

The surveys will open in mid-November.

But for tonight and tomorrow... Happy Halloween.

* * *

