What Makes You Want to Ride Again?

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other big theme parks spend millions of dollars designing attractions to do one very important thing - to make you want to ride again.

"Re-rideability" is perhaps the most popular buzzword in attraction design at the moment. Re-rides keep you at the park longer, making you more likely to spend money an extra meal. The loyalty you feel to an attraction that you want to go on again and again makes you more likely to buy a T-shirt or other souvenir themed to it. The enduring lure of that great experience then also makes you more likely to want to return to the park by booking another vacation or buying an annual pass. For all those reasons, re-rides mean money to theme park companies.

No park wants to spend the cash to build a one-and-done attraction. But what makes you want to go back and experience a theme park attraction for a second, a third, or a "I've lost count how many times I've ridden this" time?

That's the question for which theme parks and their designers really want the answer. And I don't know that many of us are ready to provide it.

Ultimately, there's a "you just know it when you feel it" factor to all this. Great theme park attractions create a magic that the average visitor does not care to break down and analyze. You're too busy just enjoying it. And that's fine.

But because many or us like to obsess over our favorite attractions here at Theme Park Insider, I'm going to ask the question anyway. What is the one element that you find most often draws you back to the attractions you want to ride again and again?

Is it a beloved theme? Or many all the overwhelming visual and audio detail that keep you discovering new things each time you go?

Maybe it's a collection of ever-changing, variable elements? Or perhaps you crave interactive attractions, where you can influence how things happen?

Do you just love the physical sensation of a great thrill ride and never tire of that? Or does it simply just come down to wait times - or, more accurately, the lack of them? No wait = go again.

Please cast your vote and let us know.

* * *

