Fantasmic! Returns to Walt Disney World

The nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! makes its long-awaited return to the Walt Disney World Resort tonight, following a media and cast preview last night at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Since I'm in California, I could not attend the media preview tonight, so I am eager to hear from Disney visitors how the show now looks after its long pandemic-induced closure. Disney has tried to plus the show during its downtime by adding an extended "journey with heroes" sequence that takes the old Pocahontas sequence and adds stunt sequences with Mulan and Aladdin plus songs from Frozen 2 and Moana.



Photos courtesy Walt Disney World

The nearly 30-minute show plays nightly in the 6,900-seat Hollywood Hills Amphitheater off Sunset Boulevard in Disney's Hollywood Studios. With standing room for another 3,000 people, the show can play to nearly 10,000 visitors each night. Disney will again be offering dining packages that include reserved seating for the show, starting later this month.

* * *

