Warner Bros. Theme Park to Open New Harry Potter Land

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is expanding, this time to the Middle East.

Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery announced today that Miral's Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island will open a Harry Potter-themed land. No further details were provided, including an opening or project groundbreaking date, but this would be the first Harry Potter theme park land to appear outside a Universal theme park since the original Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure in 2010.

The new Potter land also would be the first land at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi themed to a non-animated Warner Bros. franchise. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi's other themed lands are the DC-themed Gotham City and Metropolis, Looney Tunes-themed Cartoon Junction and Dynamite Gulch, and the Hanna-Barbera-themed Bedrock.

"The Wizarding World offers something for fans of every age to enjoy," Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands and Experiences from Warner Bros. Discovery, said. "The original Harry Potter stories and the blockbuster film series continue to captivate and inspire hundreds of millions of fans around the world, and our Global Themed Entertainment team together with our world-class partner Miral, will expand our successful Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to bring this magical experience to life. Together with our lands at Universal Parks, this will add a wholly new and spectacular destination for fans to immerse themselves in."

"We are very proud of our continuous partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and excited to be bringing this spell binding first to the Middle East and the world in the future," Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said. "This is yet another testament to our commitment to continue to position Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, and a great addition to Abu Dhabi's tourism offerings, contributing to the growth and economic diversification of the Emirate."

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi won our Theme Park Insider Award as the world's best theme park in 2019. The world's largest indoor theme park is one of three theme parks in the Yas Island resort, along with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the soon-to-open SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Discounted tickets to the park, starting at US$41, are available via our international travel partner.

