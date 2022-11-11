Legoland California to Build Miniland San Diego

The nearest big city to Legoland California is providing the inspiration for the next addition to the park's Miniland section.

Lego models of prominent San Diego-area landmarks will join Legoland California's Miniland collection next spring. Legoland's Master Model Builders are now at work on the addition, which will include landmarks from San Diego's Gaslamp District, Coronado, and Del Mar, among other locations.



Photos courtesy Legoland California

"San Diego is one of America’s most beautiful destinations filled with incredible architecture, landscapes and history – making it an obvious choice when selecting the next city to add to Miniland U.S.A," Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said. "Each build will provide guests with a deeper connection and understanding of our home city and will encourage our local and out of town visitors to embrace all that San Diego has to offer."

No opening date yet for the new Miniland San Diego, just an estimate of spring 2023. For discounted tickets to Legoland California, as well as many other attractions around San Diego, please visit our travel partner's San Diego Attraction Tickets pages.

* * *

Replies (0)