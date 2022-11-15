Next-Generation of Stand-Up Roller Coaster Train Debuts

The IAAPA Expo is underway in Orlando, and the morning kicked off with the reveal of the new stand-up coaster train for SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

The next generation stand-up coaster from Bolliger & Mabillard will open at the Orlando theme park next spring. Unlike the more rigid previous generation of stand-up coasters - that probably should have been sponsored by fertility recovery clinics (#IYKYK) - these new coasters feature "seats" that give with the motion of the ride, which designers hope will make Pipeline feel like a convincing surfing experience.

And the ride restraints (that look quite a bit like the reviled "comfort collars" on other SeaWorld coasters) will ensure that you don't fall off the board.

