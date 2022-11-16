Disneyland to Resume Magic Key Annual Pass Sales

The Disneyland Resort will resume sales of three of its four Magic Key annual passes this morning.

Disneyland cut off new sales of its top-level Dream Key in October 2021, before retiring it in August when it replaced the Dream with the new Inspire Key. New sales of the Believe Key stopped in November 2021, with Disneyland declaring the final two Keys, Enchant and Imagine - which was limited to residents of Southern California, sold out in May of this year.

In August, Disney opened renewals for its Magic Key annual passes, allowing current Magic Key holders to switch to other levels. Each Magic Key level comes with different benefits, including the number of advance reservations that may be held at one time, plus food, merchandise, and parking discounts.

“With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration,” a Disneyland official said in a statement released to local reporters.

Sales will begin no earlier than 9am today, via the Disneyland website and app. Fans are encouraged to download the latest version of the Disneyland app if they wish to use that to purchase their Magic Key.

Prices for new sales of Magic Key are unchanged from their renewal prices, which were announced in August. Magic Keys may be paid for in full at time of purchase or through a monthly payment plan. A $179 down payment is required at purchase if choosing the payment plan.

Inspire: $1,599, or $118.34 per month after down payment

Believe: $1,099, or $76.67 per month after down payment

Enchant: Available for renewal only

Imagine: $449 (Southern California residents only), or $22.50 per month after down payment

The Inspire Key allows up to six reservations at once, with 20% off select merchandise and 15% off select food and beverage. It includes free parking and free Photopass downloads, plus 20% off Disney Genie+.

The Believe Key also allows up to six reservations at once, with 10% off select merchandise and food and beverage. It includes 50% off parking as well as the free Photopass downloads and 20% off Disney Genie+.

The Imagine Key allows up to two reservations at once, with 10% off select merchandise and food and beverage. It includes 25% off parking at the Toy Story lot as well as 20% off Disney Genie+.

All Magic Key holders can enjoy access to the Magic Key terrace at Disney California Adventure, as well as Magic Key holder celebrations, photo opportunities and merchandise, and other special offerings, according to Disneyland officials. Passes are subject to availability, and any individual pass type may not be available at any given time, so Disney could cut off sales at any time once again.

