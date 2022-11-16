Which Roller Coaster Reveal Won the IAAPA Expo?

One of the highlights of the annual IAAPA Expo in Orlando is its opportunity to walk around and get an up-close look at several of the new roller coaster trains that will be debuting at theme parks in the next year.

But which one is the best one? Check the photos below or watch my video of the coaster trains on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube. Then vote for your favorite at the bottom of the post.

When voting, please focus on the train and don't just pick what you think will be the best coaster next year. When deciding your vote, please consider these factors, as best as you can determine them from the photos:

Ease of entry and exit

Comfort in the seat and with the restraints

Potential for complementing or even enhancing the ride experience

Theming and aesthetics

Follow the links for our coverage of each coaster's initial announcement.

Arctic Rescue - Intamin and SeaWorld San Diego

Big Bear Mountain - Vekoma and Dollywood

Lightning - Zamperla and Playland Amusement Park at the PNE

Pipeline The Surf Coaster - Bolliger & Mabillard and SeaWorld Orlando

Wild Mouse - Zamperla and Cedar Point

Wildcat's Revenge - Rocky Mountain Construction and Hersheypark

Zambezi Zinger - Great Coasters International and Worlds of Fun

Debate in the comments. Thank you for following our coverage of the 2022 IAAPA Expo from Orlando.

* * *

