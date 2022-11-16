Disney Acquires Its Biggest-Ever Cruise Ship

The Disney Cruise Line has acquired a partially completed cruise ship from the bankrupt Genting Hong Kong's former Dream Cruises. The ship, which was to be called the Global Dream, was the first of two ships slated to become the world's largest by capacity.

The 208,000-ton ships were reported to have been designed for 2,350 staterooms and a capacity of 9,000 passengers. The second ship, commonly called the Global Dream II, was sold for scrap before its completion, but Disney has acquired the first ship, which will be completed under the management of Meyer Werft, the shipbuilders in Germany that recently delivered the Disney Wish.

"The ship will be renamed with certain features reimagined under the world-renowned expertise of Walt Disney Imagineers and is expected to set sail in 2025," Disney said in a press release. Under its new design, the ship is expected to have a passenger capacity of approximately 6,000 with around 2,300 crew members. Disney also said that the ship "is expected to be among the first in the cruise industry to be fueled by green methanol, one of the lowest emission fuels available."



Artist concept courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Construction will be completed at the former MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany. Disney said that it acquired the ship "at a favorable price."

The ship will not be based in the United States, Disney said. Global Dream had been designed to serve Genting's Asian markets, so it doesn't take a lot of imagination to suspect that Disney Cruise Line will use this ship to launch operations in China, with vacation packages including Shanghai Disneyland or Hong Kong Disneyland. But Disney has not yet confirmed anything beyond the acquisition of the ship and its plans to redesign and rename it. DCL said it will announced specific itineraries and offerings at a later date.

"Our cruise ships give us the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they are, and the addition of this ship will make a Disney Cruise Line vacation accessible to more families than ever before," Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro said.

