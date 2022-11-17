The World's First Football-Themed Park Is Coming to Dubai

One of the world's most popular sports teams will be getting a brand experience attraction at a leading theme park resort.

Dubai Parks and Resorts has announced that it has reached an exclusive multi-year partnership with Real Madrid C.F. to create the first-ever Real Madrid-themed experience, which it is calling the world's first football theme park.

"Visitors will enjoy audio-visual displays, interactive experiences, playable gaming interactions, and unique attractions inspired by the spirit, passion, and success that make Real Madrid the Club of the Century," Dubai Parks said in its press release.

Set to open in the final months of next year, the Real Madrid experience will include rides and "signature rollercoasters," as well as a museum, food and beverage outlets, and "unique retail options featuring memorabilia from across Real Madrid's successful history," according to Dubai Parks.

"Real Madrid is a megastar of world football and one of the world's most recognized sports teams, with an unmatched track record of success and millions of passionate supporters from every corner of the planet," Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO Fernando Eiroa said. "We look forward to engaging sports fans, families, and children in new and exciting ways and supporting an active youth community across the UAE. This project is in consonance with our vision to contribute to enhancing Dubai as a leading tourist destination."

Dubai Parks currently includes the Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, and Bollywood Parks Dubai theme parks, as well as a shopping and dining district and resort hotels.

