The World's First Football-Themed Park Is Coming to Dubai

One of the world's most popular sports teams will be getting a brand experience attraction at a leading theme park resort.
Dubai Parks and Resorts has announced that it has reached an exclusive multi-year partnership with Real Madrid C.F. to create the first-ever Real Madrid-themed experience, which it is calling the world's first football theme park.
"Visitors will enjoy audio-visual displays, interactive experiences, playable gaming interactions, and unique attractions inspired by the spirit, passion, and success that make Real Madrid the Club of the Century," Dubai Parks said in its press release.
Set to open in the final months of next year, the Real Madrid experience will include rides and "signature rollercoasters," as well as a museum, food and beverage outlets, and "unique retail options featuring memorabilia from across Real Madrid's successful history," according to Dubai Parks.
"Real Madrid is a megastar of world football and one of the world's most recognized sports teams, with an unmatched track record of success and millions of passionate supporters from every corner of the planet," Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO Fernando Eiroa said. "We look forward to engaging sports fans, families, and children in new and exciting ways and supporting an active youth community across the UAE. This project is in consonance with our vision to contribute to enhancing Dubai as a leading tourist destination."
Dubai Parks currently includes the Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, and Bollywood Parks Dubai theme parks, as well as a shopping and dining district and resort hotels.
Dubai Parks said "designs are being finalised" now for the park, but I would love to hear from someone who has visited Dubai Parks recently if there is any sign of construction happening.
I will wait until the park actually announces the attraction lineup, because what is described here is nothing more than a "brand experience" with perhaps a stock ride or 2 that has some Real Madrid badging. This doesn't seem very different than what Kennywood did with Steelers Country and Steel Curtain or what Port Aventura did with their Ferrari Land.
For RM this is a natural extension of their partnership with the UAE (Emirates is the club's primary shirt sponsor). I'm sure all their top stars will be on hand if/when this actually opens.
With the World Cup less than a week away and the controversy surrounding LIV Golf, the attention being draw to the idea of "sportswashing" has made me more skeptical of developments in the Arab world (I highly recommend the Netflix doc on FIFA and ESPN's recent piece on Qatar 2022), including theme parks that look amazing but have my conscience torn as to whether I can feel good visiting them.
I was a bit worried that this was starting to sound like the NBA Experience which lasted a few months at Disney World. But then it does mention rides and "signature roller coasters" which certainly elevates it past that failed experiment.
I don't think this will be one of the major parks of the UAE, mostly due to it being announced and completed in a 12-month span. Regardless, it's another option for theme park fans and hopefully a good place to work and have fun for the locals. That's a win.