Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Mandalorian, Grogu Set Disneyland Debut Date

November 17, 2022, 2:14 PM · Din Djarin and Grogu are going to Disneyland.

The Mandalorian and his "Baby Yoda" companion from the hit Star Wars series on Disney+ will begin appearing inside the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge land at Disneyland tomorrow, November 18.

Mandalorian and Grogu
Photo courtesy Disney

Season three of The Mandalorian will begin streaming on Disney+ in February next year.

* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (2)

Beacher
Beacher
November 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM

Will these popular characters be permanent additions to SW:GE (as they should be) - or will they merely be there for a limited time Disney+ promotion?

robert
Editor
Robert Niles
November 17, 2022 at 5:50 PM

Most of the Galaxy’s Edge characters come and go, so I would go soon if you must see them.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Disneyland Halts Some Magic Key Pass Sales, Again

Disneyland Halts Some Magic Key Pass Sales, Again

The World's First Football-Themed Park Is Coming to Dubai

The World's First Football-Themed Park Is Coming to Dubai

Buy Tickets

Plan a Trip

Weekly Newsletter