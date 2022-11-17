Mandalorian, Grogu Set Disneyland Debut Date

Din Djarin and Grogu are going to Disneyland.
The Mandalorian and his "Baby Yoda" companion from the hit Star Wars series on Disney+ will begin appearing inside the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge land at Disneyland tomorrow, November 18.
Season three of The Mandalorian will begin streaming on Disney+ in February next year.
Most of the Galaxy’s Edge characters come and go, so I would go soon if you must see them.
Will these popular characters be permanent additions to SW:GE (as they should be) - or will they merely be there for a limited time Disney+ promotion?