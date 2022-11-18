Amusement Industry Mourns the Loss of Alberto Zamperla

The leader of one of the world's leading amusement ride manufacturers has passed away. Alberto Zamperla was 71.



Photo courtesy Zamperla Group

Alberto Zamperla headed the eponymous company founded by his father Antonio Zamperla in 1966. Based in Vicenza, Italy, Zamperla provided family-friendly roller coasters and innovative flat rides to theme and amusement parks all over the world. At this week's IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Zamperla displayed new coaster trains for Cedar Point and Canada's Playland Amusement Park at the PNE. [Which Roller Coaster Reveal Won the IAAPA Expo?]

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Alberto Zamperla – a giant of the amusement industry and a man of immense generosity," the company posted on its website.

"The Zamperla Group has lost an indomitable visionary and pioneer, who has revolutionized the amusement industry while bringing fun to billions of people thanks to his endless creativity.

"Alberto will be missed by all who got to know his extraordinary love of life but his spirit will forever be our foundation.

"He is survived by his wife Paola, three sons, and three grandchildren."

"With the passing of Alberto Zamperla, a true legend of our attractions industry has left us," Europa Park's Michael Mack said. "He made his family business flourish by taking it all over the world. My thoughts are with his sons Antonio Jr. and Alessandro, his family, and the entire Zamperla Group team."

Alberto Zamperla was inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame in 2019.

* * *

