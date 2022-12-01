Tickets Now on Sale for Universal Orlando's New Escape Rooms

Universal Orlando's newest attraction opens next week, and tickets are on sale now.
Universal’s Great Movie Escape will open December 9 on Universal CityWalk. This escape room attraction will feature two movie-themed experiences: Jurassic World Escape and Back to the Future OUTATIME. Tickets will be $49.99 plus tax per person before 6pm and $59.99 after. A private room experience for up to eight participants will be $300 plus tax before 6pm and $360 in the evenings.
Each experience will include eight detailed environments featuring randomized activities that are customizable to accommodate different party sizes. The tasks in each room are designed to adjust based on skill level and complexity, so that "there’s always something to solve," according to Universal.
Here is Universal's description for the Jurassic World Escape room: "Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes…until they learn an apex predator has broken free and now they must work together to avoid becoming its prey."
And for Back to the Future OUTATIME: "Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run 'outatime.'"
I will be in Orlando next week for the opening of Universal’s Great Movie Escape and will post a review on Theme Park Insider, as well as videos on our social media. Confession time: I've not done an escape room attraction before, so I would love to hear any suggestions or requests from you before I take on what Universal Orlando will have to offer.
@Postcott -- the official website says plan for 90 minutes so I would assume the actual experience is more towards the hour mark then 30 minutes no? I like that their also including parking with the ticket so more of a chance I'd try it since we don't often stay on site.
$50 is already kinda pricey for an escape room, then add in that it's only a 30-minute experience, when most are an hour, and I can already see a potential problem. I understand that there will be heavy demand and that they need to manage efficient throughput, but paying more than the average market price for much less of the average time for the experience doesn't sit well with me. From the images released it looks like it'll be highly themed and immersive but I'm still not sure what the quality of the escape room will be or how challenging it will be.
I'm an avid escape room goer and love a difficult challenge but I assume that the majority of customers won't be. With it being so expensive, the escape rooms may be relatively easy so that most customers hopefully leave feeling satisfied. Additionally, the best escape rooms change up the clues and information given for repeat runs. I really hope Universal implements this element in order to increase re-rideability.
Going to go to TM previews soon so I'm keeping my hopes high but I can't help but feel like it won't be worth the $50 for paying customers b/c of the 30-minute timeframe.
@Robert- Escape rooms typically follow a formula. You find clues/information in the first room so that then you can unlock the next room and so on. All information given is useful when trying to escape and communication with your team is key to success. Even if you think you have a stupid idea to solve something, it may not be stupid and be just what needs to be done to advance to the next room/step.
FWIW- If anyone is looking for a great escape room experience for a lower cost in the Orlando area, check out Dare2Escape. Their rooms are on the more challenging side but they're high quality and all the rooms are part of an overarching story. It's close to Disney too.