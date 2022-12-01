Tickets Now on Sale for Universal Orlando's New Escape Rooms

Universal Orlando's newest attraction opens next week, and tickets are on sale now.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape will open December 9 on Universal CityWalk. This escape room attraction will feature two movie-themed experiences: Jurassic World Escape and Back to the Future OUTATIME. Tickets will be $49.99 plus tax per person before 6pm and $59.99 after. A private room experience for up to eight participants will be $300 plus tax before 6pm and $360 in the evenings.

Each experience will include eight detailed environments featuring randomized activities that are customizable to accommodate different party sizes. The tasks in each room are designed to adjust based on skill level and complexity, so that "there’s always something to solve," according to Universal.



First looks inside the Jurassic World Escape room at Universal’s Great Movie Escape. Photos courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Here is Universal's description for the Jurassic World Escape room: "Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes…until they learn an apex predator has broken free and now they must work together to avoid becoming its prey."

And for Back to the Future OUTATIME: "Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run 'outatime.'"

I will be in Orlando next week for the opening of Universal’s Great Movie Escape and will post a review on Theme Park Insider, as well as videos on our social media. Confession time: I've not done an escape room attraction before, so I would love to hear any suggestions or requests from you before I take on what Universal Orlando will have to offer.

* * *

