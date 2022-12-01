Disneyland Opens Its Latest SoCal Resident Deals

The Disneyland Resort today announced its first local resident discounts for 2023. These discounts will apply to three-day theme park tickets used on weekdays only from January through May of next year.

The tickets are on sale now to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California and start at $219, or $73 per person per day. The tickets are good for weekday visits only, starting January 9 through May 25, 2023. The tickets do not have to be used on consecutive days, but must be used by May 25.

3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket for $219 ($73 per person per day)

3-day Park Hopper weekday ticket for $279 ($93 per person per day)

3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $294 ($98 per person per day)

3-day, Park Hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $354 ($118 per person per day)

If you do the math, you can see that the Disney Genie+ option adds $25 per day, while Park Hopper adds $20 per day. Park reservations will be required each day to use these tickets.

Tickets are available now on disneyland.com/SoCal and should also be available within the next day on our partner's website, which also is now offering Disneyland ticket discounts to non-locals.

Disneyland will be debuting several new and returning attractions early next year, including Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the nighttime spectaculars Wondrous Journeys and World of Color - One on January 27, the Magic Happens parade on February 24, and the reimagined Mickey's Toontown on March 8. The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival also will run during this period, from March 3 through April 25.

If you are curious about deals on other local theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood has two-day tickets starting at $120, while Knott's Berry Farm has one-day tickets starting at $67, from our travel partner.

