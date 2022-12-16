What Is the Best Theme Park Halloween Event?

All week and next we will be voting for the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards, with finalists selected from the nominations you submitted over the past weeks.
Today's category is Best Halloween Event, and we have four finalists for your consideration in this category. These four Halloween events led all other nominees by a wide margin, sending them to the final vote. But which one deserves our honor? That's for you to decide, below.
The finalists are:
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida
Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa
Knott's Scary Farm
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom
Please campaign in the comments for your favorite, if you wish. When you are ready, here's the vote:
Previous category: Vote now for Best New Attraction.
* * *
All of a sudden, that old classic sesame street song “three of these things belong together” just popped in my head….
Knott's Scary Farm isn't even the best Halloween event in its own region. This is a fairly easy one for me.
Howl-O-Scream has always been a solid presence in Florida, but adding Orlando has hurt the Tampa event in recent years due to the inevitable budget splitting. I've never been to Knott's or Disney for Halloween, so I don't know how those compare.
So that leaves me with Halloween Horror Nights, which always delivers a top-notch experience whose rotating line-up makes it a must-see every year.