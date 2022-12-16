What Is the Best Theme Park Halloween Event?

All week and next we will be voting for the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards, with finalists selected from the nominations you submitted over the past weeks.

Today's category is Best Halloween Event, and we have four finalists for your consideration in this category. These four Halloween events led all other nominees by a wide margin, sending them to the final vote. But which one deserves our honor? That's for you to decide, below.

The finalists are:

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa

Knott's Scary Farm

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom

Please campaign in the comments for your favorite, if you wish. When you are ready, here's the vote:

Previous category: Vote now for Best New Attraction.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (3)