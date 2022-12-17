Which Theme Park Celebrates the Holidays the Best?

Finals week continues here on Theme Park Insider, but we hope that this one feels better than any of yours from high school or college.

Today's final-round for in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards is for Best Holiday Event. Again, to clarify, we are talking about year-end holiday events here. Most of our finalists are Christmas-focused, but Disneyland throws in a Festival of Holidays at California Adventure that encompasses Hanukkah, Diwali, and Kwanzaa, while Universal Orlando's celebration includes a Thanksgiving icon with its version of the Macy's Parade.

Six events stood out among those nominated by Theme Park Insider readers over the past weeks. Now it's your turn to pick which of these six will win this year's honor. Your finalists are:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Christmas Town

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Holidays at Universal Orlando

Knott's Merry Farm

SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration

Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood

Please consider this your invitation to campaign for your favorite in the comments.

