Which Theme Park Celebrates the Holidays the Best?

Finals week continues here on Theme Park Insider, but we hope that this one feels better than any of yours from high school or college.
Today's final-round for in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards is for Best Holiday Event. Again, to clarify, we are talking about year-end holiday events here. Most of our finalists are Christmas-focused, but Disneyland throws in a Festival of Holidays at California Adventure that encompasses Hanukkah, Diwali, and Kwanzaa, while Universal Orlando's celebration includes a Thanksgiving icon with its version of the Macy's Parade.
Six events stood out among those nominated by Theme Park Insider readers over the past weeks. Now it's your turn to pick which of these six will win this year's honor. Your finalists are:
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Christmas Town
Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
Holidays at Universal Orlando
Knott's Merry Farm
SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration
Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood
Please consider this your invitation to campaign for your favorite in the comments.
Previous categories: Best Halloween Event and Best New Attraction of 2022
* * *
SeaWorld is overall the best - unless you like shoulder to shoulder Disney suffering
I still say that Disneyland is the best overall due to the sheer amount of holiday exclusive offerings (including two ride overlays that are arguably better than the classic versions), but I concur with the above that in the Orlandosphere SeaWorld beats out Universal and especially Disney by a pretty sizable margin.
Sea World from this list followed by BGT.
Very honorable mention goes to an event not on the list….Winterfest at Kings Island. I was really impressed by that event.
I've always hear that Kings Island's Winterfest is the best out there. I've done Carowinds, and it's good. But King's Island is suppose to have an incredible parade.
SeaWorld, and it's not even close for me. Some of the folks in the Disney/Universal bubble need to break out and experience this wonderful event sometime.