One of the World's Most Anticipated Coasters Gets an Opening Date

It's happening. After all these years, it's finally happening.

Mission Ferrari has an official opening date.

The long-delayed, much-anticipated roller coaster will open at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi on January 12, 2023, the park announced today. Passholder previews start January 5.

“"We are very excited to unveil Mission Ferrari to the world," Ferrari World Abu Dhabi General Manager Deana Taylor said. "Fans are in for a truly memorable experience with a combination of immersive ride media and an exhilarating rollercoaster track that is unlike anything else in the region."



Concept image courtesy Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

The SFX Coaster from Dynamic Attractions "combines cutting-edge technology with stunning scenic show sets, an exhilarating inverted loop, and state-of-the-art special effects," according to the park. Among the coaster's elements will be "the world’s first sideways coaster drop," Ferrari World said.

The Mission Ferrari opening kicks off what should be a big year for debuts on Miral's Yas Island resort, which will welcome the world's first indoor SeaWorld theme park later in 2023.

