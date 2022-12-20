One of the World's Most Anticipated Coasters Gets an Opening Date

It's happening. After all these years, it's finally happening.
Mission Ferrari has an official opening date.
The long-delayed, much-anticipated roller coaster will open at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi on January 12, 2023, the park announced today. Passholder previews start January 5.
“"We are very excited to unveil Mission Ferrari to the world," Ferrari World Abu Dhabi General Manager Deana Taylor said. "Fans are in for a truly memorable experience with a combination of immersive ride media and an exhilarating rollercoaster track that is unlike anything else in the region."
The SFX Coaster from Dynamic Attractions "combines cutting-edge technology with stunning scenic show sets, an exhilarating inverted loop, and state-of-the-art special effects," according to the park. Among the coaster's elements will be "the world’s first sideways coaster drop," Ferrari World said.
The Mission Ferrari opening kicks off what should be a big year for debuts on Miral's Yas Island resort, which will welcome the world's first indoor SeaWorld theme park later in 2023.
For tickets to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, starting at $89, please visit our international partner's Ferrari World tickets page.
Fully agree with UKCoasterMan here. I have absolutely zero interest in ever visiting the UAE and would gladly trade any coverage of those parks with European ones instead.
I think for most people on this site it really doesn't matter what they build over there the majority of people will never go there for either personal, moral, or financial reasons but the European parks are a bit more in reach. For that reason I would hardly call this coaster "most anticipated"!
So this coaster seems pretty cool. If it ends up looking even halfway as accurate as in the concept photo then this is major indeed. Its a coaster with some novel elements along with physical sets integrated into the ride. Seems like a winner to me! Ferrari World is rising up on my list of foreign parks to visit for sure.
Why would one visit any of these parks? Dry wind on my cracked face, sand grit in my teeth and lashes for no head gear would be no thanks!
How about more on German British
, Spanish and Dutch parks ? ?
Why do you continue to promote parks in the Middle East which seem to hold very little interest to those of us that frequent your site but you continue to overlook European parks?