Which Is the Theme Park Restaurant of the Year?

"Finals Week" continues on Theme Park Insider today with our vote for the Best Theme Park Restaurant.

Being honest, 2022 has been a tough year for the restaurant industry, and especially so at theme parks. Many parks literally cannot pay people enough to take food service jobs, leaving many lines understaffed and forcing restaurants to cut menus to both minimize the number of cooks and prep workers needed as well as to avoid getting strangled by a tight supply chain.

Mix reduced menus, smaller portion sizes, higher prices and - in too many cases - declining quality, and it's been tough year for hungry theme park fans. Still, beautiful and immersive dining spaces remain so even while kitchens struggle. To that end, some iconic restaurants made our short list this year, thanks to the enduring support from their fans.

Here are the 10 finalists for this year's Theme Park Insider Award for Best Restaurant. (Before anyone asks, last year's winner - Mythos Restaurant from Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure - claimed its 10th award last year, promoting it to the Hall of Fame and making it ineligible for future yearly awards.) Vote for your favorite below to help us pick the winner.

Be Our Guest Restaurant, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Blue Bayou Restaurant, Disneyland

Carthay Circle Restaurant, Disney California Adventure

Jungle Navigation Co. Skipper Canteen, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Lamplight Lounge, Disney California Adventure

Leaky Cauldron, Universal Studios Florida

Monsieur Paul, Epcot

Plaza Inn, Disneyland

Satu'li Canteen, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Tiffins Restaurant, Disney's Animal Kingdom

We will announce the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2023. Feel free to campaign in the comments for your favorite, or just to leave your thoughts about the state of theme park dining at the moment.

To vote in previous categories: Best Hotel, Best Holiday Event, Best Halloween Event, Best New Attraction.

