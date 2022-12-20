What Is the Best Show in the Theme Park Business?

Finals Week continues today on Theme Park Insider with our vote for the winner of the Best Show award.

We have five finalists that placed above all others in our reader nominations earlier this month. The winner of today's vote will claim the Bets Show honor in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards, which we will announce on January 1, 2023.

The finalists are:

The Bourne Stuntacular, Universal Studios Florida

Fantasmic!, Disneyland

Festival of the Lion King, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Universal Orlando's Horror Makeup Show, Universal Studios Florida

WaterWorld, Universal Studios Hollywood

Please campaign in the comments for your favorite. If you missed any of the previous final-round votes, here they are: Best Restaurant, Best Hotel, Best Holiday Event, Best Halloween Event.

* * *

