Walt Disney World Railroad Returns After Four Years

The Walt Disney World Railroad is running again around the Magic Kingdom and should begin welcoming park guests again soon.

The railroad has been closed to the public since December 2018, due to the ongoing construction of the TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster in Tomorrowland, whose site straddles the railroad's track. But TRON is getting close to a planned debut early next year, so the train's course is clear to run once again.



Photo courtesy Disney

During the long closure, Disney has been doing maintenance work on the rest of the track and the railroad's steam engines, as well as creating a new narration audio track for the ride.

"A new conductor has assumed the role, carrying on the long tradition of warm welcomes and amusing anecdotes while adding fresh commentary and story to the journey," Walt Disney Imagineering said in a statement to the press.

Cast member previews were slated to begin as early as today for the Walt Disney World Railroad, with a reopening to park guests sometime during "the holiday season."

