Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Time to Vote for the Best Roller Coaster

December 21, 2022, 6:17 PM · We're now ready for our last three votes for "Finals Week" here on Theme Park Insider, with today's opening of the vote for Best Roller Coaster bringing us into the home stretch.

Eight coasters ranked a step above the competition in our reader surveys earlier this month, so these are the finalists for your consideration (in alphabetical order):

Fury 325, Carowinds

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Lightning Rod, Dollywood

Mako, SeaWorld Orlando

Maverick, Cedar Point

Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point

The winner of the vote will earn the Best Roller Coaster honor in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards, to be revealed on January 1, 2023.

If you missed any of the previous final-round votes, here they are: Best Show, Best Restaurant, Best Hotel, Best Holiday Event, Best Halloween Event.

* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (1)

mhowe
Melanie Howe
December 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM

Toughest vote for me by far. I’ve ridden four of the coasters on this list and they’ve all been amazing for different reasons.

Mako is the smoothest coaster I’ve ever ridden in my life. VelociCoaster is intense and loads of fun, especially in the back row. And Lightning Rod is the first ride of any kind in a long time that I’ve gotten off of and said “Holy ****, what just happened? Let’s go again!!”

But my vote has to go for Hagrid’s — not because it’s necessarily the best coaster (it isn’t), but because it gives me the most pure, unadulterated, end-to-end JOY of any of them.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Should Six Flags Sell Land to Boost Its Stock Price?

Should Six Flags Sell Land to Boost Its Stock Price?

Buy Tickets

Plan a Trip

Weekly Newsletter