Time to Vote for the Best Roller Coaster

We're now ready for our last three votes for "Finals Week" here on Theme Park Insider, with today's opening of the vote for Best Roller Coaster bringing us into the home stretch.

Eight coasters ranked a step above the competition in our reader surveys earlier this month, so these are the finalists for your consideration (in alphabetical order):

Fury 325, Carowinds

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Lightning Rod, Dollywood

Mako, SeaWorld Orlando

Maverick, Cedar Point

Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point

The winner of the vote will earn the Best Roller Coaster honor in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards, to be revealed on January 1, 2023.

If you missed any of the previous final-round votes, here they are: Best Show, Best Restaurant, Best Hotel, Best Holiday Event, Best Halloween Event.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (1)