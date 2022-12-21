Time to Vote for the Best Roller Coaster

We're now ready for our last three votes for "Finals Week" here on Theme Park Insider, with today's opening of the vote for Best Roller Coaster bringing us into the home stretch.
Eight coasters ranked a step above the competition in our reader surveys earlier this month, so these are the finalists for your consideration (in alphabetical order):
Fury 325, Carowinds
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion
Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Lightning Rod, Dollywood
Mako, SeaWorld Orlando
Maverick, Cedar Point
Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point
The winner of the vote will earn the Best Roller Coaster honor in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards, to be revealed on January 1, 2023.
If you missed any of the previous final-round votes, here they are: Best Show, Best Restaurant, Best Hotel, Best Holiday Event, Best Halloween Event.
* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.Tweet
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Toughest vote for me by far. I’ve ridden four of the coasters on this list and they’ve all been amazing for different reasons.
Mako is the smoothest coaster I’ve ever ridden in my life. VelociCoaster is intense and loads of fun, especially in the back row. And Lightning Rod is the first ride of any kind in a long time that I’ve gotten off of and said “Holy ****, what just happened? Let’s go again!!”
But my vote has to go for Hagrid’s — not because it’s necessarily the best coaster (it isn’t), but because it gives me the most pure, unadulterated, end-to-end JOY of any of them.