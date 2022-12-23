Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Final-Round Vote: Let's Choose the World's Best Theme Park

December 23, 2022, 8:18 PM · The last vote of "Finals Week" here on Theme Park Insider is for our biggest award of the year - Best Theme Park.

The top eight nominees from our reader nominations include the top seven most-attended theme parks in the United States (pre-pandemic), plus Tokyo DisneySea. So we've got all four Walt Disney World theme parks, the two Universal Orlando theme parks, plus Disneyland, along with Tokyo DisneySea.

Which theme park should claim the honor? That's for you to help decide, with your vote below.

Disneyland

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Epcot

Magic Kingdom

Tokyo DisneySea

Universal's Islands of Adventure

Universal Studios Florida

We will announce all the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2023. Thank you for voting and for being part of the Theme Park Insider community. Happy holidays, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!

* * *
Replies (3)

Chopper31
Chopper31
December 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM

Islands of Adventure in a landslide…

evanweston
evanweston
December 23, 2022 at 10:05 PM

None of the WDW parks or USF should be anywhere near a best theme parks list, but that's the readership of this site for you. Having not been to Disneysea, Disneyland would get my vote with IOA also in consideration. Europa Park, Phantasialand, Hersheypark, and Kings Island get an honorable mention from me among other parks I have visited.

Beacher
Beacher
December 23, 2022 at 10:32 PM

Tokyo DisneySea is the correct answer.

