Final-Round Vote: Let's Choose the World's Best Theme Park

The last vote of "Finals Week" here on Theme Park Insider is for our biggest award of the year - Best Theme Park.

The top eight nominees from our reader nominations include the top seven most-attended theme parks in the United States (pre-pandemic), plus Tokyo DisneySea. So we've got all four Walt Disney World theme parks, the two Universal Orlando theme parks, plus Disneyland, along with Tokyo DisneySea.

Which theme park should claim the honor? That's for you to help decide, with your vote below.

Disneyland

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Epcot

Magic Kingdom

Tokyo DisneySea

Universal's Islands of Adventure

Universal Studios Florida

We will announce all the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2023. Thank you for voting and for being part of the Theme Park Insider community. Happy holidays, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (3)