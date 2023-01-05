Universal Website Fails for Passholder Nintendo Preview

Today was supposed to be the day when Universal Studios Hollywood annual passholders could reserve a date and time for their Super Nintendo World preview.

Registration was supposed to open at 1:30pm Pacific Time. But just before the window was to open, Universal's passholder website updated with this notice:

"Due to a temporary network outage, there is a delay with today’s reservations. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience. Please check back and we look forward to you experiencing SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ soon."

More than two hours later, the site still had not updated again to begin allowing reservation requests. During the delay, Universal Studios Hollywood provided no updates via its website or social media channels, frustrating many fans on social media who had been refreshing the Universal website in attempts to get in.

The Super Nintendo World passholder preview is scheduled to start January 29 and continue through February 11, in advance of the land's official February 17 opening.

For a recap of my walk-through the land last week, please see An Insider's Tour of Super Nintendo World.

And for reader rankings and advice for visiting the park - including links to discount tickets - please visit our Universal Studios Hollywood page.

