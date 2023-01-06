Take Two on Super Nintendo World Preview Reservations

Universal Studios Hollywood is trying again on its Super Nintendo World passholder preview event.

Universal announced this morning that it will open reservations for the event on Monday, January 9, at 11am Pacific Time. The park had planned to open reservations via its website yesterday, but shut down the opportunity before it opened, citing a network problem.

Passholders were left to refresh the website page for three hours before Universal provided an update that the reservation opportunity would not happen that day, with additional details to be announced this morning.

The dates for the passholder preview remain the same: January 29 through February 11. Super Nintendo World opens to the public at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17.

"We apologize for the inconvenience from yesterday’s network outage affecting Pass Member reservations for SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™," Universal said in social media posts this morning. "Please note that no Pass Member reservations have been made and all reservations will begin on January 9 at 11am."

Universal Studios Hollywood annual passholders should log in to https://www.universalpassmember.com/preview with their pass number before Monday morning to make sure that they are good to go before the reservation window opens.

Even though the land is not open yet, I was invited for a press preview late last month, and you can see my recap in An Insider's Tour of Super Nintendo World.

