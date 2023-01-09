Earl of Sandwich to Take La Brea Bakery Spot at Disneyland

The La Brea Bakery Cafe has closed at Disneyland's Downtown Disney District, as its owner has decided to close all its cafe locations.

La Brea Bakery Cafe opened with Disneyland's shopping and dining district in 2001. It has remained a popular location for breakfast among fans visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure since then.

However, today owner Aspire Bakeries announced that it has closed its cafe locations in Anaheim and Los Angeles and that it will exit the restaurant business. Franchised La Brea bakery kiosks at JFK Airport in New York and the Reno airport will remain open.

"Consistent with our strategy, Aspire Bakeries will... continue the focus on growing our thriving La Brea Bakery business in retail (grocery in-store bakeries) and foodservice."

"The Aspire Bakeries Human Resources team was on-site at both Cafe locations today to meet directly with impacted associates and help ease their transition. In Anaheim, a hiring event for positions at Disney Parks and Downtown Disney District was coordinated to take place directly following the morning's meetings," the press release said.

The cafe's closure opens an available restaurant spot in Downtown Disney, which is continuing a years-long transformation project. At last year's D23 Expo, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amro announced that restaurants Din Tai Fung and Porto's would be coming to Downtown Disney, though no opening dates have been announced.

Former Downtown Disney tenant Earl of Sandwich lost its location when Disney tore down the old AMC Theaters building on the west side of Downtown Disney. Disney officials have said that Earl of Sandwich would return to the district, and the soon-to-be-empty La Brea Bakery location would provide a relatively easy fit, if Disney did not want that location to remain empty for long. But for now, Disney has announced no plans for that location.

Update: That was quick. Disneyland announced this afternoon Earl of Sandwich will be reopening next month at the La Brea Bakery location, with both quick service and table service options.

This location will be temporary, however, as the La Brea site will provide the home of the new Porto's restaurant, which will occupy a new building to be constructed on the current La Brea Bakery site. Timing on that construction will be announced later.

Replies (6)