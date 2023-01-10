Walt Disney World Reveals Opening Date for TRON Coaster

The Walt Disney World Resort announced today that TRON Lightcycle Run will open officially at the Magic Kingdom on April 4.

The second installation of Disney's TRON coaster from Vekoma has been a long time coming to Florida, with construction having been delayed during the pandemic. But fans soon will have a opportunity to enter The Grid and race for Team Blue against the computer's Team Orange on TRON's iconic Lightcycles.

The original TRON coaster opened with Shanghai Disneyland in 2016 and has been one of the biggest hits at the park. Even our coaster skeptic Laurie loved the ride. [See her trip report, A visit to Shanghai Disneyland, part 2.]

The Magic Kingdom installation has been going in next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland, creating an impressive one-two punch of roller coasters at Disney's most popular theme park. According to Disney's backstory for the attraction, the TRON coaster's storyline begins after the events of 2010's "TRON: Legacy," when Kevin Flynn's son, Sam, has opened a second gateway into the digital realm of The Grid in Florida, after the original in Shanghai.

Cast member previews will begin "in the coming weeks," according to Disney, with a public soft open likely after that.

Nighttime Spectaculars Return

Disney World also announced this morning that the Happily Ever After fireworks and projection show will return to the Magic Kingdom on April 3, meaning that the current Disney Enchantment show will close on April 2.

Over at Epcot, Harmonious also will close April 2, with Epcot Forever returning for a limited time until the premiere of Epcot's new World Showcase nighttime spectacular later this year.

Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration ends officially March 31, so with two nighttime spectaculars returning and TRON opening the next week, Disney is wasting no time in keeping the party going after its current big event concludes.

