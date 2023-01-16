Experience the New 'Mission Ferrari' Through POV Video

If you've been wondering about the new Mission Ferrari ride, we've found a POV video for you.

The newest attraction at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi blends roller coaster and dark ride tech to immerse riders in a mission to deliver an experimental spy supercar. But of course, given that this is a theme park ride, the plan goes terribly wrong and you must hope that the car's superpowers can allow you to escape the enemy agents trying to steal the car. And, uh, dispose of you in the process.

Mission Ferrari is the first installation of a Dynamic Attractions SFX coaster and features a launch, several media-driven dark ride scenes, a motion arm, and a sideways drop. Since most of the ride takes place in darkened show scenes, this isn't the most vivid visual experience on a POV, but you can get the gist of the ride.

Mission Ferrari is the fifth "grown up" roller coaster at the Yas Island theme park, joining the world's fastest coaster, Formula Rossa,

Flying Aces, an Intamin wing coaster themed to the Italian pilot who introduced the "prancing horse" logo,

Fiorano GT Challenge, a four-launch Maurer Rides coaster,

and Turbo Track, an Intamin launch coaster.

