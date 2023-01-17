New Rides Revealed for Britain's First Jumanji Theme Park Land

Merlin Entertainments has announced what new rides will be accompanying the world's first Jumanji-themed roller coaster in a new land at Chessington World of Adventures this spring.

The anchor of the World of Jumanji land will be Mandrill Mayhem, a Bolliger & Mabillard wing coaster that shuttles forward and backward. Featuring two launches and the park's first inversion, Mandrill Mayhem will have a top speed of 45 mph and a 47-inch height requirement.



Concept images courtesy Merlin Entertainments

"The most fearsome of all the wild animals, the mandrills are unpredictable and will launch at full speed through the treetops, flipping upside down on a hair-raising adventure, spiralling to the summit of the 55ft tall Jaguar Shrine," Merlin Entertainments said in its announcement. "Glimpse the Jaguar's Eye Jewel glow before falling and braving the adventure again... backwards.

In addition to the detail on Mandrill Mayhem, Merlin today announced two other rides that visitors will find in the World of Jumanji land when it opens at Chessington World of Adventures, outside London, this spring: Mamba Strike...

and Ostrich Stampede.

Merlin called the new land the single largest investment in Chessington’s history and noted that, in addition to the three rides, World of Jumanji also will feature a maze of pathways based on the Jumanji board game depicted in the original movie.

Last year, Merlin's Gardaland opened a Jumanji-themed dark ride [Jumanji: The Adventure Opens at Gardaland]. The Italian park is adding Jumanji: The Labyrinth, an immersive walk-through maze, later this year.

