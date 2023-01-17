Patti LaBelle Leads Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras Line-Up

Universal Orlando has announced the first month of headline concerts for this year's Mardi Gras festival at Universal Studios Florida.

Mardi Gras starts February 4 and continues through April 16 this year at Universal Orlando, with headliners taking the main stage in front of Hollywood Rip, Ride, Rockit at park close on Saturday nights, along with select Fridays and Sundays.

Music icon Patti LaBelle will kick off the Mardi Gras concert series on February 4. Here are the first eight acts that Universal has announced:

February 4: Patti LaBelle

February 10: JVKE

February 11: Goo Goo Dolls

February 18: Maren Morris

February 19: Willow

February 25: 3 Doors Down

March 4: Sean Paul

March 5: Lauren Daigle

Is Willow the first Mardi Gras concert headliner with a family member featured in another Universal Studios Florida attraction? If so, throw that one in for our next theme park trivia night.

More acts will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the headline concerts, Universal's Mardi Gras will welcome the return of its nightly Mardi Gras parade, this year with the theme, "Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras." Fantastical creatures such as dragons, phoenixes, unicorns, and more will appear on six floats joining the returning units in this year's parade. The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience is back on select dates, but the price is up to $84.99 plus tax per person, with the three-course dinner available at Finnegan’s Bar & Grill and Lombard’s Seafood Grill, plus The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar and NBC Sports Grill & Bar in CityWalk.

The International Flavors of Carnaval food festival also returns this year, with a limited selection of Mardi Gras items also going on sale at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

