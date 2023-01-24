Alton Towers Set for 'The Curse at Alton Manor' Dark Ride

The UK's Alton Towers will open what it is calling "the resort's most immersive dark ride to date" this spring.

The Curse at Alton Manor will be the third version of the park's haunted house ride, which opened in 1992. In 2003, The Haunted House went interactive with a shoot-the-zombies theme and became Duel - The Haunted House Strikes Back. Duel closed last September to make way for this new concept.

As for what, exactly, that concept will be, Alton Towers owner Merlin Entertainments promises there are clues in the attraction teaser poster it just released.



Image courtesy Merlin Entertainments

I'll bite. (Pun kinda intended.) The Mack Rides vehicles on this dark ride run two rows, so what is that extra set of hands clutching the back seat doing there? And the creepy dolls. Why does it have to be creepy dolls? (Shudder.)

Working to set up the new experience, the design team at Merlin Magic Making promise "special effects and visuals that have never been seen before from a UK theme park."

The Curse at Alton Manor will open this spring at the Staffordshire theme park.

