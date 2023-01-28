What Is Your Favorite Disney Memory?

The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary celebration now is underway at the Disneyland Resort. Disney does not officially turn 100 until October, but the company will be celebrating throughout 2023 at Disneyland, with other theme park resorts around the world to join the party later.

Disneyland kicked off its Disney100 celebration with a new ride and two new nighttime spectaculars. You can read my reviews here:

Before Disney's big press event this week, I shared some of my Disney memories in a collaboration with Arthur Levine at About Theme Parks. Arthur looked at the societal impact of 100 years of Disney history, while I took a personal view of my time with the company in Why Working at Disney World Turned My Life Around.

That said, I did not include my single favorite Disney memory in that post, though it does appear in my book, Stories from a Theme Park Insider. Working at Disney for five years and covering it for 20 has blessed me with many wonderful memories, but my all-time favorite remains getting to drive a Tom Sawyer Island raft alone around a peaceful Rivers of America as the sun was rising, just before the park opened on New Year's Day - a blissful moment interrupted only by the very welcome realization that I was getting paid lead double-time plus holiday pay for the honor.

Bliss plus bag equals top-tier memories.

What about you? What has been your favorite memory involving Disney? Please vote in our poll below, and - if you so inclined - tell us about your memory in the comments.

Visiting the Disney theme parks

You can find our latest reader rankings - plus on-ride videos, strategy, and links to discount tickets - on our park listing pages:

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter. Thank you for reading.

Replies (0)