First Look POV for Disney World's New TRON Coaster

Cast member previews have begun for Walt Disney World's new TRON-themed roller coaster.

TRON Lightcycle Run opens officially on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Disney's cast members are getting their first rides on the Vekoma family coaster, which depicts a lightcycle run through "The Grid" from Disney's TRON movies. And Walt Disney World has released a partial, teaser POV of the ride at night.

For context, let's compare that with the full, daytime on-ride POV video from the original installation of the coaster at Shanghai Disneyland.

With cast member previews underway, the clock is now ticking loudly for a public soft opening for the ride, especially since the official opening remains more than two months away.

